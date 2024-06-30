Amidst palkhi procession toxic foam coats sacred Indrayani river

Despite several visits by ministers and intervention by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, the sacred Indrayani river continues to be polluted. When thousands of devotees gathered in Alandi on Sunday for the Pandharpur Palkhi procession, there was hazardous foam on the river at Siddhabet. (In photo) Foam seen on Indrayani river. The pollution control board has also asked the PCMC to improve the functioning of its Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kudalwadi. (HT PHOTO)

The civic officials were allegedly seen spraying chemicals on the foam in the river bed to clear the foam.

Harvinder Singh Bansal, executive engineer, environment department, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, the civic body has taken several measures and action to prevent river pollution.

“The foam is likely to be due to untreated laundry water being released inside the river. PCMC officials were using normal water to clear the foam to avoid chaos during the Palkhi event. However, we are investigating the issue and will take stern action,” he said.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) earlier this week had reportedly issued notices to eight local bodies—Khadki Cantonment Board, Lonavla Municipal Council, Khandala Council, Alandi Municipal Council and Talegaon Dabhade Council in Pune; Phaltan Municipal Council in Satara; and Pandharpur Municipal Council in Solapur for pollution in the Indrayani, Bhima and Nira rivers.

The pollution control board has also asked the PCMC to improve the functioning of its Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kudalwadi, said officials.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “The board has taken stern action in the past against local bodies and industrial units for river pollution. We had recently issued notices to local bodies and issued closure notices to industrial units for pollution.”

“The team will visit the river take samples and send them to the laboratory for analysis. Action will be taken against the people found polluting the Indrayani river,” he said.