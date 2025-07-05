Amit Shah unveils Bajirao Peshwa’s statue at NDA, tells cadets to emulate the warrior

Union home minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Bajirao Peshwa I at the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla on Friday, highlighting the legendary warrior’s unmatched military achievements and timeless legacy in Indian history. The 13.5-foot-tall, 4,000-kg bronze statue has been donated to the prestigious defence institute by the Shreemath Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Pratishthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the Thorle Bajirao Peshwe's statue at NDA on Friday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol, minister Chandrakant Patil, and others were also present. (HT)

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at Trishakti gate, Shah said, “No military commander in the world can match the record of Bajirao Peshwa, who fought and won 41 battles in just 20 years. He fought every war for his motherland, religion, and ‘swaraj’ (self-rule), creating an immortal history that remains unparalleled even centuries later.”

Calling NDA the most “fitting place” for a memorial of a brave warrior like Bajirao Peshwa who never allowed defeat to come near him throughout his life, Shah said that although many statues of him have been installed across the country, the defence academy is the most appropriate place as the future leaders of India’s three armed forces are trained here. He said that if our future soldiers draw inspiration from Bajirao Peshwa and learn from his life, no one would dare to challenge India’s borders for ages to come. “This statue will continue to inspire the brave cadets of the academy to remain devoted and dedicated to their motherland,” he added.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Peshwa legacy, the union home minister said, “Had the battle for Independence started by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not been carried forward by the Peshwas for over 100 years, India’s original cultural and national identity would not have survived till today.”

Also present at the ceremony were chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, and union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

“Bajirao Peshwa’s life is a symbol of valour, diplomacy and vision. In his 40 years of life, he wrote a chapter of history that no one has been able to replicate,” Shah said, adding that the legacy of the great warrior will live on not just in history books but also in the spirit and determination of future military leaders trained at the NDA.

During his visit, Shah also engaged in an interactive session with cadets, emphasising the importance of national security, ethical leadership, and dedication to nation-building. He urged the cadets to embrace the values of discipline, strategic foresight, and unwavering service to the country.