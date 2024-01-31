Amitesh Kumar is new Pune police commissioner

In a major reshuffle within the Maharashtra police department, Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has been transferred as the new director general home guards and has been replaced by Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Amitesh Kumar is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1995 batch and is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for commendable service and exceptional accomplishments in professional policing. (SOURCED)

The transfers affected by the state home department have come according to the guidelines of Election Commission of India ahead of forthcoming parliamentary polls to be held in April-May.

During his previous tenure, he has worked as DCP in Nagpur and Mumbai, Solapur SP, Aurangabad (Rural) SP, Commissioner of Police in Amravati, additional commissioner of police (ATS), and special inspector general of police (Aurangabad range).

He is an economics graduate from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and a post-graduate in law and cyber law.

Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer Manoj Patil will be the new additional commissioner of police (east region) in place of Ranjan Kumar Sharma who has been transferred to CID, Pune.

Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Ankit Goyal has been promoted and appointed as DIG (Gadchiroli range) while IPS Pankaj Deshmukh has been appointed as new Pune rural SP.

Senior IPS officer Praveen Pawar has been appointed as the joint commissioner as the post has been vacant for over two months since the transfer of IPS Sandeep Karnik who was appointed as Nasik police commissioner.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale has also been transferred as special IG, Amravati range and has been replaced by IPS Shailesh Balkawade .

Outgoing CP Kumaarr when contacted, “I am satisfied with the completion of my tenure in Pune. We received complete cooperation from different walks of citizenry and have been able to bring about change in the life of Puneities through citizen centric policing.”

Kumaarr has been instrumental in breaking the back of several crime syndicates and booked about 115 dreaded criminal gangs under MCOCA Act.

The outgoing CP had ordered a hard crackdown on the koyta gang and significantly curbed its menace. Also, the case of drug kingpin Lalit Patil escaping from the Prisoner’s ward took place during the last phase of his tenure.