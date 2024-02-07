Amitesh Kumar warns pubs not to operate beyond 1.30 am

PUNE: During a press briefing on Monday, newly appointed commissioner of police, Amitesh Kumar, warned pubs not to operate beyond the 1.30 am deadline. Kumar announced stringent measures against those directly or indirectly involved in unlawful trades. Newly appointed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar warns pubs not to operate beyond the 1.30 am deadline. (HT)

“Pubs in the city will be completely shut down after midnight (1:30 am) and anyone not adhering to the prescribed norms will have to face stringent action,” Kumar said amid a series of complaints from the residents of Koregaon Park and Viman Nagar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kumar also hinted at the soon-to-be-carried out reshuffle in the Pune city police department wherein police personnel, specifically constables who have completed more than five years at a police station, will be transferred while at least 77 police sub-inspectors and assistant police inspectors will be transferred.

Highlighting traffic issues, Kumar said that to address concerns related to traffic violations, a meeting has been convened at the commissioner’s office on Tuesday and that the Pune police is committed to increasing vigilance and patrolling in areas frequented by women. Additionally, Kumar stressed that changes in personnel, especially inspectors and assistant inspectors, are imminent within five years in the same police station or department. He urged police personnel to keep away from land settlement issues, and warned strict action against those found involved in such cases. He also declared that if a history sheeter is found committing a crime, the officer who has been assigned the task of keeping a check on that history sheeter will be held responsible.

To streamline the process of handling complaints against police personnel, a meeting with officers will be held in each zone, during which Kumar himself will address grievances and concerns. The commissioner emphasised that understanding the problems faced by police personnel is crucial for effective policing.

In a bid to combat cybercrime, there will be an increase in staff at cyber police stations with outsourcing being considered to seek the expertise required. The commissioner urged that these measures are not short-term solutions but require time for effective implementation.

The commissioner expressed confidence that these steps will significantly contribute to enhancing public safety, and urged citizens to actively participate in maintaining the security of the city. The focus on curbing illegal activities, increasing transparency within the police force, and leveraging technology to combat cybercrime underscores the Pune police’s commitment to creating a safer environment for Punekars.