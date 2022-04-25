Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State (IGR) office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers.
The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
As per the order, an amount of stamp duty and penalty determined by authority in demand notice in the said proceeding or any order passed under the said act will be final. To avail of the benefit, no new or fresh determination of market value will be allowed and an amount of deficit stamp duty will be fully paid to the government.
No new procedure for fixing stamp duty will be followed in these cases. The applicant will have to accept the decision taken earlier. The said reduction will be given only after the amount of original stamp duty is fully paid to the government. There will be no discount, remission, or reduction exemption in the original stamp duty. The applicant has to submit full details of his or her document, a certified copy of the decision as to deficit stamp duty and penalty as well as an affidavit stating that the case is not pending before any appellate authority or any tribunal or any other authority, the government resolution states.
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank's ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer. The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli. The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it.
Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident. He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate.
New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building. “The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Pune airport director, Santosh Doke.
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
