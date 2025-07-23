Pune: In a bid to bridge the walls between different communities separated by casteism and religion, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS ) has launched the state’s first intercaste and interfaith matchmaking bureau. The centre invites men and women, who are willing to marry outside their caste or religion of their own free will, to register themselves. ANiS launches intercaste and interfaith marriage bureau

According to ANiS, its founder Dr Narendra Dabholkar often stated that “caste is one of the greatest superstitions”. Similarly, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar believed that “widespread intercaste marriages will lead to the quick eradication of the caste system”. Staying true to their ideals, ANiS stated that it has been promoting intercaste and interfaith marriages for many years. Many such marriages have been facilitated by the organisation across the state.

In addition to the centre , Maharashtra’s first safe house for such couples was started at Rahimatpur in Satara district in the recent past. To support such marriages, both the state and central governments run various beneficial schemes, ANiS claimed in a statement.

After registration at the ANiS centre, suitable matches are suggested. Once the candidates share their details, ANiS verifies whether the choice of partner has been made thoughtfully and without coercion. They are also advised to get married under the Special Marriage Act or in accordance with Satyashodhak Samaj’s principles, which advocate equality, emphasising the idea that all individuals are equal before God.

Importantly, this registration and matchmaking service is completely free of charge, ANiS stated.

For those parents or individuals who reject divisions and genuinely want an intercaste or interfaith marriage, there were no such platforms available. ANiS took the initiative to fill this gap for the first time in Maharashtra, its founder president Hamid Dabholkar said.