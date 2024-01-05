Anti-encroachment drive in PCMC

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) razed 82,580 square feet of illegal construction in Wakad on Thursday. PCMC razed 82,580 square feet of illegal construction under anti-encroachment drive in Wakad on Thursday . (HT)

According to statement released by PCMC on Friday, the anti-encroachment drive covered Bhujbal Chowk area and Madhuban Hotel to Jagtap Dairy Chowk Road in ward D number 25 and 26.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The action was carried out as per the orders of municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh and under the guidance of additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil and city engineer Makarand Nikam and supervised by Ward D officer Ankush Jadhav.