Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition
PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials.
“The drive will continue as per our plans from Monday. Strict implementation will be done, like it is going on since the past two weeks,” said Madhav Jagtap, PMC anti-encroachment department head.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sought party chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). There’s growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC’s drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori.Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
The PMC drive began the drive on March 17. According to officials, 45 key roads have been treated as priority and a team of 250 people is formed to complete the task.
Box
Action taken on April 1
1832 sq foot freed from encroachment in Zone 2 Katraj and Kondhwa
2 JCB, 1 gas cutter, 2 breaker were used
-
Fuel prices go up for 11th time since March 22
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
-
SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has started a post-Covid wellness programme. The officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems. Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics