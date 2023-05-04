Three held for duping mobile phone store staff in Pune

The anti-extortion Unit 1 and crime branch unit of the city police have arrested three individuals from the Senapati Bapat Road area for allegedly duping a mobile phone dealer by swapping new phones with soaps, said police. Police seized mobile phones worth ₹ 98,500 from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested have been identified as Abhishek Haribhau Kanchar, 20, from Diva in Thane; Dheeraj Dipak Jawale, 21, from Kalyan East and Adarsh alis Sunny Shivgonda Chaubey, 25, from Dombivali east.

According to the police, the accused would order phones from a shop named Zaph Enterprises and when the delivery boy used to deliver the phone, they used to engage them in talks and swap the phone with soaps and complain to the company that they have not received the phone which they ordered.

The incident came to light after the said company filed a complaint with the police alleging that a group of individuals had defrauded their delivery staff by exchanging the phones with soaps and claiming that they had been sent soap instead of a phone.

Police seized mobile phones worth ₹98,500 from the accused. They have been charged under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station.

