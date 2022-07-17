Home / Cities / Pune News / Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked
pune news

Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons
Crime Branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under the law were being sold openly at the sites and offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Crime Branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under the law were being sold openly at the sites and offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth 78,300 during the raids on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kisan (29), Devilal Mangilal Jain (21), Saroj Lalmukhiya Kumar (19), Govind Surendra Mukhia (19), Pawan Jogendra Mukhiya (19) and police have recovered hookah material worth 33,300 from their possession.

During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth 45,000 was seized from them.

The action was taken under the guidance of senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

According to Gaikwad, the hotels were found engaged in illicit hookah parlour activity during later hours and citizens had complained about their menace during night time.

Crime Branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under the law were being sold openly at the sites and offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Image for representational purpose

    MP municipal election result 2022: Check winners list here

    The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party won a mayor's post in Singrauli. The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

  • AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during a rally ahead of local body elections, in Jabalpur.

    MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state

    Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported. The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year. The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway.

  • “Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace," chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. (PTI)

    243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai

    Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru.

  • Picture for representation (REUTERS/FILE)

    Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate

    The Campus Front of India organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes.

  • HT Image

    CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama

    A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said. Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out