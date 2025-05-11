APMC scraps fish market plan at Pune’s Gultekdi area, eyes new site

Following sustained opposition from local residents and traders, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has officially scrapped its proposed wholesale fish market at Gultekdi (Market Yard), officials confirmed on Saturday. Despite a favourable verdict from the High Court earlier this year, APMC decided to withdraw the project following public protest. After APMC cleared the proposal, it drew strong reactions from residents, particularly those living along the Satara Road. The area is home to a significant Jain and Gujarati population, including many grocery wholesalers from the Jain community, who were among the key opponents of the project. (HT FILE)

The APMC administration is in the process of identifying a new site for establishing the fish market in a nearby area, although officials concede that the new location may also face resistance.

The fish traders’ association had first proposed the idea of a wholesale fish market at Gultekdi in 2023, and APMC gave its approval soon after. The project was expected to bring Pune its first modern, centralised fish market and was initially welcomed by stakeholders.

However, opposition began to build steadily. Local traders and residents expressed concern over the location, culminating in a huge protest march on September 10, 2023, seeking to cancel the plan. Several political parties joined the agitation, adding pressure on the administration. In response, the then deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis within a days after the public rally instructed the then state marketing minister Abdul Sattar to ask APMC to withdraw the proposal.

While opposition grew on the ground, fish traders approached the High Court seeking relief. On January 13, 2025, the High Court ruled in favour of the wholesale fish traders, upholding their right to set up the market.

Despite the judicial endorsement, the APMC board of directors decided on May 8 this year to cancel the Gultekdi project, citing unrelenting local opposition.

During the protests, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Parvati, Madhuri Misal, had extended her support to the protesting traders and residents.

Reacting to the development, Pravin Chorbole, BJP leader and former corporator, said, “Finally we have won the battle. We welcome APMC’s decision to cancel the fish market from Gultekdi Market Yard. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister of state Madhuri Misal played a key role in helping us.”

Rajaram Dhondkar, secretary, APMC, said, “After opposition from traders and citizens, APMC has decided to cancel the fish market proposal at Gultekdi. However, if the fish traders suggest a new location, we will consider it.”

Santosh Pardeshi, executive director, Fish Traders Association, said, “Despite having legal clearances and a favourable court order, APMC scrapped the proposal under pressure from traders and some residents. We are now forced to look for a new plot. We will wait for a month to see if a viable location is proposed. Otherwise, we will take a collective decision on the next steps.”

The scrapped fish market was proposed on an open plot opposite the Gultekdi Market Yard, commonly referred to as the Bamboo Market, along Chhatrapati Shivaji Road.