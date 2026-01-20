Applications not rejected over data mismatch: CET cell

Amid concerns about alleged difficulties faced by candidates while filling the online Common Entrance Test (CET) application, particularly due to mismatches in personal or demographic details, the state CET department on Monday issued a detailed clarification, stating that “no application is being rejected or disqualified on such grounds.” The department announced that discrepancies in personal details such as name, date of birth, or identification particulars do not affect a candidate’s eligibility to apply for CET and should not be a cause for concern among students or parents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Generating an APAAR ID is a simple, seamless, and completely optional process. Candidates can create an APAAR ID without entering details from their Class 10 or Class 12 mark sheets, and the absence of such academic information does not prevent either APAAR ID generation or CET application submission,” stated the officials.

The department further explained that the online CET application system is designed with sufficient flexibility, allowing candidates to manually enter their personal details strictly as per valid supporting documents such as the Aadhaar card, HSC certificate, or other officially accepted records.

To accommodate variations in records, the application form provides three separate fields for entering the candidate’s name: as per Aadhaar (auto-fetched), name as per Aadhaar (manual entry), and name as per HSC certificate. Even if mismatches exist among these entries, the system does not restrict candidates from filling, submitting, or completing the application.