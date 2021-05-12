Home / Cities / Pune News / Applying for travel e-pass? Do not make these five mistakes
A police official checks for e-passes in Pune. Lockdown violators without proper e-passes were fined. (Ravindra Joshi)
A police official checks for e-passes in Pune. Lockdown violators without proper e-passes were fined. (Ravindra Joshi)
pune news

Applying for travel e-pass? Do not make these five mistakes

The number of applications for travel e-passes rejected by the Pune police is more than double the number of passes granted so far, since the system was reinstated - 1,11,243 e-pass applications received until May 11 - 28,698 e-passes granted through covid19
READ FULL STORY
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:34 PM IST

The number of applications for travel e-passes rejected by the Pune police is more than double the number of passes granted so far, since the system was reinstated

- 1,11,243 e-pass applications received until May 11

- 28,698 e-passes granted through covid19.mhpolice.in portal

What to watch for

1) Applicants do not provide identification for all people travelling.

2) Medical fitness certificate or a negative Covid-19 test report within 72 hours of testing not provided.

3) Documents supporting reason for travel not attached: medical certificate, wedding invitation, death certificate or graveyard registration, hospital note or appointment letter or hospital admission-related documents

4) Clear copy of required documents to be attached in PDF format; copies cannot be blurred or not in PDF format.

5) People who need to undertake air travel will be granted e-passes if they attach their air tickets along with their applications

E-pass team

1 inspector, 2 assistant inspectors, 2 sub-inspectors, and 20 staff members

“Henceforth, citizens who have applied for e-pass and application has been rejected, can tweet doubts in @CPPUNECITY. In case of any doubts, mention in the tweet token number issued upon application and application will be reviewed.”

- Pune police statement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.