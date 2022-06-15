Home / Cities / Pune News / Appoint nodal officers to check waterlogging in city: BJP
pune news

Appoint nodal officers to check waterlogging in city: BJP

The civic body needs to also do traffic management to avoid chaos during the monsoon, says BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar
Waterlogging at one of the roads in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Waterlogging at one of the roads in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was ruling in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the last five years blamed the municipal commissioner for incomplete and “shoddy” pre-monsoon works and said that in just a few spells of rains, many parts of the city faced flooding and water logging.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said, “BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil recently conducted a meeting with the municipal commissioner and raised doubts about pre-monsoon works. He has even asked to ensure that there would be no water logging.”

Khardekar said, “PMC commissioner needs to appoint nodal officers and ensure that there would be no water logging. The civic body needs to also do traffic management to avoid chaos during the monsoon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out