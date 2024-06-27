Appoint panel to map flood lines for Pune rivers: HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday instructed the irrigation department to form an expert committee to map flood lines for rivers passing from Pune city. The flood line is important as it used to study the last 100 years maximum flood levels of the river, pointed out activists. (HT PHOTo)

Appoint a committee within two weeks and submit the report in four weeks, the high court order reads.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Vivek Velankar and Vijay Kumbhar had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court and demanded to map flood lines in the city which got scrapped due to the implementation of riverfront development project.

Yadwadkar said, “The high court has accepted the need of flood lines in principal and instructed the irrigation department to appoint the expert committee within a period of two weeks and ask them to submit the report in four weeks.”

Chief Justice Amit Borkar had issued the order and instructed to appoint the committee. The expert committee would be headed by the additional chief secretary of the water resource department. The committee will prepare the blueprint.

The flood line is important as it used to study the last 100 years maximum flood levels of the river, pointed out activists.