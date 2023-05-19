ARAI to hold international conference on automotive materials and manufacturing

PUNE: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is organising the fourth edition of the International Conference on Automotive Materials and Manufacturing (AM&M) 2023 at ARAI Homologation Technology Centre (HTC), Chakan, Pune, from May 31 to June 2 this year. The fourth edition of the conference is being organised by ARAI in association with SAE India and ASM International (Pune chapter). The last edition of the conference was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (From left) ARAI conference convener Medha Jambhale, ARAI director Reji Mathai and Sr Deputy Director Nitin Dhande. ARAI will hold the fourth edition of International Conference on Automotive Materials and Manufacturing in Pune from May 31 to June 2 this year. (HT)

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Reji Mathai, director, ARAI, said, “The central theme of AM&M 2023 is ‘Shaping Progressive Mobility through Emerging Materials and Manufacturing Technology’. The automotive industry is striving for fuel efficiency improvement, lightweighting of structures, safety requirements, impact on the environment, reduction in product development cycles, and changing mobility solutions such as e-mobility and so on. At the same time, being ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant is the need of the hour, and material and manufacturing is the backbone of this movement.”

Also present at the press conference were AM&M 2023 convener Medha Jambhale and senior deputy director Nitin Dhande.

About India’s growth in the automotive sector, Dr Mathai said, “With regard to the global automotive manufacturing footprint, India has advanced to third position after China and the United States of America. It is number one in two-wheeler and tractor manufacturing and number three when it comes to passenger cars. Considering these leadership positions, the auto component industry in India is also growing significantly and the Centre’s PLI (Product-linked Incentive Scheme) worth Rs28,000 crores is playing an important role. Over 100 products/components have been identified by the government in the scheme and will help the growth of the automobile industry.”

While Jambhale said, “The Fatigue and Material Centre of Excellence (FMCE) has undertaken the development of material modelling in-house. There are very few companies worldwide, that are working in this area. We have successfully developed this capability and are now offering these services to the industry. We have internally taken up the project of material card database development for metals and this project will be launched during the conference. Additionally, we are working on the project for the development of material cards for plastics and composites”.

The AM&M 2023 will have a great mix of papers from the industry, research and development institutes, as well as academia. More than 40 technical papers will be presented in 15 technical sessions over three days on topics related to material and manufacturing. The conference will witness renowned automotive experts sharing their views through 20 keynote addresses and plenary sessions.

The highlight of the conference will be a panel discussion on ‘Material for Sustainable Mobility’ wherein experts, chief technology officers (CTOs), researchers and scientists will share their views on this topical subject.

ARAI has been supporting the automotive industry for more than 50 years in the field of durability, fatigue and materials and has established a dedicated FMCE in 2016 at the HTC. This centre is supporting the industry in lightweighting, alternate material, material characterisation, material model card development, forging process development, durability evaluation, environment validation of specimen and product and product optimisation.

