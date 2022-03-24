Argument among hockey players turns violent

PUNE A heated argument between two national-level hockey players during a game led to one of the them attacking two other players and their friends.

According to Hinjewadi police station officials, one of the hockey players was attacked with a knife and the other lost two teeth in the fight. A case has been registered against nine persons for physical assault and rioting. The attack took place in front of the gates of Balewadi hostel at Mahalunge-Balewadi on March 22 at 7:45 pm.

Rohan Rajendra Patil (21), a resident of Kridaprabodhini, Mhalunge, lodged a complaint at Hinjewadi police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate on Wednesday stating that his friend Rohan and Harish Shindagi were injured in the incident. Police have booked one Pratik Birajdar and eight accomplices.

The FIR states that Rohan, Harish and Pratik are national-level hockey players who had an argument during the game on March 21.

Around 7.45 pm on Tuesday, Rohan and Harish were chatting in front of the gates of the hostel when Pratik arrived with eight of his friends. Angry over the previous incident, he attacked Rohan. According to the complaint, Rohan’s friend Harish was also beaten and lost two teeth in the brawl.