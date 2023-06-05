Armed robbers loot jewellery shop in Sangli

Armed robbers allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Sangli on Sunday, creating panic in the area, officials said. The robbers fired a few rounds in the air, and looted gold ornaments, the value of them is being ascertained, said Sangli superintendent of police Basavraj Teli. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, around 12 to 15 robbers carrying revolvers and other weapons entered the jewellery shop in the Market Yard area of Sangli-Miraj road.

The robbers fired a few rounds in the air, and looted gold ornaments, the value of them is being ascertained, said Sangli superintendent of police Basavraj Teli.

