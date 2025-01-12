Army Day Parade to be held in Pune on Jan 15

PUNE The Southern Command will organise the Army Day Parade 2025 in the city on January 15. As a precursor to the main event, the ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ was organised at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) from January 3 to January 5. Southern Command will organise the Army Day Parade 2025 in Pune on January 15. (HT FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the Southern Command, it is for the first time in history, that the Army Day Parade, a cornerstone of India’s military celebrations, will be held in the city. The parade is poised to showcase the evolving capabilities of the Indian army while highlighting inclusivity, tech innovation, and a deep connection with the nation’s citizens.

This year’s parade, which will be held at BEG Centre, Kadki promises to be a spectacle of firsts, featuring numerous contingents that encapsulate the spirit of modern India. Leading the way is the Women Agniveer Contingent from the Corps of Military Police, a powerful testament to the increasing role of women in the Indian Army.

Joining them is the Army Service Corps Horse Contingent, a vibrant display of tradition and service under the motto “Service Before Self.” Other contingents include contingents from Maratha Regimental Centre, Belgaum, Artillery Centre Nashik, Army Ordnance Regimental Centre, Secunderabad, Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre, Ahilya Nagar, Madras Regimental Centre Wellington and BEG Centre, Khadki.