Army deserter arrested in fake recruitment scam in Pune

The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of Southern Command and Pune Police in a joint operation arrested a 39-year-old man in a ₹29.10 lakh fake recruitment scam. Initial questioning revealed that Gurav joined in the EME corps in 2003 but was later dismissed as he deserted service for more than seven years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday against the accused identified as Sandeep Balwant Gurav, 39, following a complaint by Satappa Ramchandra Wagre, 46, a resident of Kolhapur. The incident occurred in 2020, said police.

Wagre works as a conductor with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). He had filed a complaint with the Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit .

The intelligence sleuths stated that a joint operation was launched and the accused was nabbed rom Military Hospital (MH), Khadki premises on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Wagre came in touch with the accused through his friend Santosh Teli in 2020 who told him that Gurav had retired from the army and had good connections through which he gets people recruited for various posts in the army.

Wagre requested Gurav to help him get his nephew, Ajinkya Balwant Redekar recruited in the army.

Gurav then told him he was familiar with army wings offering good jobs, on November 26, 2020, Wagre took his wife Madhuri, brother-in-law Vishwas Dinkar Choughule , and nephew Ajinkya to the Military Hospital in Khadki, Pune, where Gurav introduced them to an army officer identified as Suraj Singh on the third floor of the hospital.

Gurav assured Wagre that he could secure jobs for all three family members against an amount of ₹12 lakh each which totalled ₹36 lakh.

Wagre consented to the deal and paid ₹29.10 lakh to the accused through various transactions on different dates from the account of his wife to Gurav’s account.

He called them to Pune to undergo Covid-19 tests at least eight times after every fifteen days, after which he gave them fake appointment letters and identity cards.

When the trio reached MH, Khadki for their recruitment completion process, the guards at the entrance informed them that the documents were fake.

When Wagre realised that the family was cheated, he demanded a refund. The accused returned ₹94,000 to him and ₹3.20 lakh to his brother-in-law in many instalments.

Later he accused Chougule of abduction and filed a false complaint of kidnapping against him and later settled the case after extorting ₹1.60 lakh from him, the FIR stated .

The Khadki police have invoked India Penal Code (IPC) 406,420, 467, 468 and 471 against the accused.