Army paper leak: Accused now in custody for a second case

In the first move which connected the two separate cases of Indian Army recruitment exam question paper leak registered in Pune city, one of the men earlier arrested in one case was remanded to police custody in another case on Friday
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST

In the first move which connected the two separate cases of Indian Army recruitment exam question paper leak registered in Pune city, one of the men earlier arrested in one case was remanded to police custody in another case on Friday.

Meanwhile, the two major-rank officers arrested from Tamil Nadu and Delhi, respectively, were remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Pune on Saturday.

Both the developments happened in the court of additional sessions judge SR Navander.

The man was identified as Kishor Mahadev Giri (40), a resident of Lakdenagar in Malegaon area of Baramati who was first arrested in a case registered at Wanowrie and later in the one registered at Vishrantwadi police station. The police have found a link and financial trail between Giri and one of those arrested in the Vishrantwadi case. The two major-rank officers were identified as major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu and major Vasant Kilari.

“There was no financial transaction in the Wanowrie case. In this case, there is a financial transaction of 1,00,000 that was found. This connects the two cases,” said public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal.

The others arrested earlier in the case have been identified as Mahendra Chandrabhan Sonawane (37), a resident of Dighi in Pune; Ali Akhtar Abdulali Khan (47), a resident of Bopkhel in Pune; Azad Lalmohammad Khan (37), a resident of BEG in Bopkhel, Pune. The police have found evidence of financial transactions and a meeting between Sonawane and Giri along with one other person at a restaurant in Koregaon Park on February 19.

The complainant in the Vishrantwadi case is a 21-year-old student and an aspirant from Tasgaon in Sangli. The complainant allegedly paid 1,00,000 to Giri and the others booked in the Vishrantwadi case. Of the 1,00,000, the police claim to have recovered 10,000 from Sonawane.

The case in the matter is registered under Sections 406, 420, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 6 and 7 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Board and Other Specified Examination Act, 1982; Sections 7, 12, and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (2018 Amendment) and Section 66(c) of Information Technology Act at Vishrantwadi police station.

