Arogya Mitras to go on indefinite statewide strike from Feb 12

PUNE: Arogya Mitras – the field staff helping patients to avail treatment under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) – have decided to go on an indefinite statewide strike from February 12, 2025 over longstanding grievances. Arogya Mitras field staff helping patients to avail treatment under MJPJAY and PMJAY will go on an indefinite statewide strike from February 12, 2025 over longstanding grievances. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Arogya Mitra Employees Union, affiliated to the Centre of Trade Unions, has issued notice of an indefinite statewide strike on January 20, 2025 under section 21(1) of the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices (MRTU and PULP) Act 1971 to the government and other stakeholders. The Maharashtra State Health Society and allied organisations have given the government 21 days from Monday, January 20, 2025 to meet the union’s demands failing which, Arogya Mitras will go on an indefinite statewide strike.

The MPJAY is a flagship cashless health insurance scheme of the Government of Maharashtra started in 2012. At present, it is available at 966 hospitals (both government and private) in Maharashtra and 67 hospitals (18 government and 49 private) in Pune district. Over 1,600 Arogya Mitras from across Maharashtra with 104 from Pune district will join the indefinite statewide strike.

The union has several demands and stated that the salaries currently paid to Arogya Mitras are ₹11,400 to ₹12,000 per month and that they should instead be paid a minimum wage of ₹26,000, along with special allowances, insurance and dearness allowance, as per labour laws. Arogya Mitras should also receive an annual salary increment of 10%. Arogya Mitras who have completed five years of service should get petrol allowance and gratuity. Besides, they should be entitled to legal leave and the transfer policy for Arogya Mitras should be cancelled among others.

Dr D L Karad, president of the Maharashtra Arogya Workers Union, who is leading the protest, informed that earlier on August 23, 2024, the union held a one-day strike in Mumbai in which all Arogya Mitras from the state participated. “Following this, a meeting was held between the society and allied organisation members to discuss salary hikes and other issues of the Arogya Mitras in August 2024. The discussions ended on a positive note and we were assured that all demands would be fulfilled before the implementation of the model code of conduct. However, even after the model code of conduct ended and a new government was formed, the demands are still pending,” he said.

According to the Arogya Mitras, a request was made on December 22, 2024 to the newly-appointed Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar for a meeting to discuss these demands. However, no response was received for a meeting and it has now been decided to go on an indefinite statewide strike, they said.

Annasaheb Chavan, chief executive officer, MJPJAY and PMJAY schemes, said, “We have received a letter regarding the strike on Monday, January 20, 2025. I have taken charge only two weeks ago and was previously posted at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Pune. I am unaware of the past discussion. However, I will look into the issue and take appropriate action.”