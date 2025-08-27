Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Artificial tanks, Nirmalya Kalash set up ahead of Ganesh festival

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 03:30 am IST

The civic body has erected 429 artificial tanks for the immersion of Ganesh idols at various locations. It has installed CCTV cameras and even lights at various ghats

With the 10-day Ganesh festival slated to begin on August 27, 2025, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa into the city.

The fire brigade has put up ropes along the ghats to prevent citizens from entering the water. (HT)
The fire brigade has put up ropes along the ghats to prevent citizens from entering the water. (HT)

The civic body has erected 429 artificial tanks for the immersion of Ganesh idols at various locations. It has installed CCTV cameras and even lights at various ghats. The fire brigade has put up ropes along the ghats to prevent citizens from entering the water. Life guards have been deployed at many ghats as a precautionary measure. Portable toilets have been set up in various parts of the city. The road department has completed resurfacing of all main roads and potholes near the Ganesh pandals have been cleared.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Citizens should celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh festival and immerse the Ganesh idols in the artificial tanks installed for the purpose. They should not throw Nirmalya in water bodies; they should throw it in the Kalash kept near the immersion tanks. They should take care of safety and cleanliness in the city during the celebrations.”

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate along with the staff visited various spots in the city and reviewed the preparations made.

News / Cities / Pune / Artificial tanks, Nirmalya Kalash set up ahead of Ganesh festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On