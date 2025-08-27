Artificial tanks, Nirmalya Kalash set up ahead of Ganesh festival

With the 10-day Ganesh festival slated to begin on August 27, 2025, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa into the city. The fire brigade has put up ropes along the ghats to prevent citizens from entering the water. (HT)

The civic body has erected 429 artificial tanks for the immersion of Ganesh idols at various locations. It has installed CCTV cameras and even lights at various ghats. The fire brigade has put up ropes along the ghats to prevent citizens from entering the water. Life guards have been deployed at many ghats as a precautionary measure. Portable toilets have been set up in various parts of the city. The road department has completed resurfacing of all main roads and potholes near the Ganesh pandals have been cleared.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Citizens should celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh festival and immerse the Ganesh idols in the artificial tanks installed for the purpose. They should not throw Nirmalya in water bodies; they should throw it in the Kalash kept near the immersion tanks. They should take care of safety and cleanliness in the city during the celebrations.”

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate along with the staff visited various spots in the city and reviewed the preparations made.