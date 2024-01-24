As Maratha march crowd swells in Pune, CM urges not to stage demonstrations for quota demand

As the massive rally in support of Maratha quota led by Manoj Jarange-Patil covered Pune and reached Lonavla on Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde has urged members of the Maratha community not to stage protests as the government is thinking positively about the quota demand. Speaking about the ongoing survey by the State Commission for Backward Classes to assess the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, Shinde said 1.5 lakh people are working in three shifts. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

Shinde’s assurance came on a day when the march led by Jarange-Patil and supporters passed through Pune and are on their way to Mumbai to launch a protest on January 26.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Shinde said, “The state government is positive about the Maratha quota demand. We will take a decision. I appeal to the Maratha community to refrain themselves from staging agitations.”

Speaking about the ongoing survey by the State Commission for Backward Classes to assess the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, Shinde said 1.5 lakh people are working in three shifts.

Responding to CM’s appeal, Jarange-Patil cleared his stand saying Marathas will march towards Mumbai at any cost and will not leave the state capital until the government announces reservation for Marathas.

The morcha comprising several vehicles passed through Pune city on Wednesday. The march will halt at Lonavla in the evening before resuming its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday.

On the large crowd of supporters going to Mumbai, he said, “We did not want to go to the city and had given many reminders to the state government. But as they are cheating us, finally, we had to take step. Mumbai is a big city. We would take the road as per the police instructions. Our agitation is carried out in a democratic and peaceful manner.”