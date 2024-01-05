Aspirants miffed with delay in teachers’ recruitment process

Responding to a question at the State Assembly’s winter session in December, Deepak Kesarkar, the Maharashtra education minister, stated that the recruiting process for teachers in Maharashtra’s government schools would be completed within the next two months. It is being claimed by the education department that aspirants will have to wait for the teacher recruitment advertisement till the second week of January. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, in the aftermath of the announcement, many candidates are waiting for the state government to release an official advertisement about the process, and they are frustrated with the authorities for their slack approach.

As of now, there are over 7,000 vacancies in the zilla parishad and municipal council schools in Maharashtra.

“State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare told the media a few days ago that the advertisement process for teacher recruitment would be completed by December 25, 2023. Following that, senior education department officials indicated that the advertisement would be published on December 28. However, the recruitment information is yet to be received from the Zilla Parishads,” stated Sushma Mandhare, an aspirant for the post.

The teachers working in various districts of the state were given the opportunity of inter-district transfer. Due to this, the recruitment process was delayed, however, the district transfer process has been completed and after that, the work of filling the vacant posts has now started.

Suresh Sawle, joint secretary of the MPSC State coordinating committee, stated, “The school education department is only making promises of recruitment. We demand that the education department fill 80 per cent of the available positions and begin the process immediately.”