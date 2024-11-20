At 12.9 Pune records season’s lowest temperature

At 12.9 °C, Pune City recorded the season’s lowest temperature on Tuesday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city is likely to experience a further drop in minimum temperature for the next 2-3 days. After experiencing below normal level minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius on November 13, the city then saw an increase in minimum temperature up to 20.5 degrees, which was above normal by 5.8 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)

The city has been experiencing a dramatic temperature change for the last few days, especially the minimum temperature. After experiencing below normal level minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius on November 13, the city then saw an increase in minimum temperature up to 20.5 degrees, which was above normal by 5.8 degrees Celsius.

However, for the last three days, there has been a significant reduction in temperature.

On November 17, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 18.3 degrees Celsius, which dropped by 4 degrees within 24 hours and on November 18, was recorded as 14. 5 degrees Celsius. It further dropped by 2 degrees on Tuesday.

Compared to last year when the highest minimum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius, this year the city recorded 2 degrees lower temperatures in November.

“Currently the northerly cool winds are influencing the weather conditions in the state. The relative humidity has reduced by 10-15 percent and the cloud cover has has also reduced. Hence majority areas of state is experiencing a decrease in temperature. The condition likely to persist till next 3-4 days and from Saturday morning onwards the temperature likely to rise again as the easterly winds will bring more moisture in Maharashtra,” said S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

In other areas as well, the minimum temperature dropped significantly. In three areas including NDA, Baramati and Haveli, the temperature dropped to 11 degrees. Apart from Shivajinagar, four other stations recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. This reduction in temperature is mainly attributed to the cool northern winds entering the city.

As per the official forecast issued by IMD, the city is likely to experience dry weather and haze in the early morning and evening hours till November 25.