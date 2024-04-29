At 41.8 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar sets new ‘highest temperature’ record

On Monday, April 29, Shivajinagar recorded maximum temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius, setting a new record for highest temperature this summer season. This is also the second-highest temperature (Shivajinagar) since 2013. In April 2022 as well, the temperature was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the last 10 years was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius in the year 2019. Commuters wear scarves, gloves and sunglasses to protect themselves from the heat. (HT PHOTO)

This is the third time this summer that Shivajinagar has recorded maximum temperature at or above 41 degrees Celsius. Earlier, both on April 18 and April 28, 2024, Shivajinagar had recorded maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.

While Shivajinagar on Monday recorded maximum temperature 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal levels, Malegaon the same day recorded Maharashtra’s highest temperature thus far at 44 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal levels. Before Monday, April 29, Maharashtra had recorded the highest temperature of this summer season at 43 degrees Celsius.

For the last two days, several areas of the state, particularly in central Maharashtra, are experiencing a heatwave-like situation with temperatures constantly being recorded at or above 40 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is said to be a heatwave when temperatures are above normal levels by 4.2 degrees Celsius or more.

Meanwhile, Lohegaon on Monday recorded maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal levels. In central Maharashtra, all stations except for Nashik recorded temperatures 1.9 to 4.4 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Hot air is blowing from Gujarat over Konkan, northern and central Maharashtra. Wind discontinuity is adding more heat and moisture to the atmosphere. Additionally, the dryness of the soil due to inadequate rainfall this year and a moderate El Nino are impacting the weather conditions in Maharashtra, especially central Maharashtra, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune.