At 42.8, Pune’s Lohegaon reports highest temperature in state

Lohegaon area in Pune city witnessed scorching heat with temperature touching 42.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was the highest in the state. The temperature in Lohegaon was above normal level by 4.1 degrees Celsius, said officials. On Sunday, at least 10 stations have reported maximum temperature at or above 40 degrees, this includes Shivajinagar and Pashan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that in Pune, temperature is likely to continue at above-normal levels till April 30.

“In Pune and Marathwada region the weather conditions most likely to be as hot and humid. Hence these areas are likely to experience above-normal temperatures till April 30,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune.

Meanwhile, in the Vidarbha area, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall in isolated areas till April 30.

As per the forecast by IMD, currently an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central Assam in lower tropospheric levels. A north-south trough runs from west Vidarbha to the Gulf of Mannar in lower tropospheric levels. A western disturbance is a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along long. 77°E to the north of Lat. 18°N and a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, the Vidarbha region is likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till April 30.