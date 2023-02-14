At 9.3°C, Pune records lowest minimum temp in February

The city on Tuesday recorded the month’s lowest morning temperature at 9.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 32.3 degrees Celsius. In Maharashtra the lowest temperature was recorded in Jalgaon at 7.5 degrees Celsius while the highest was recorded in Ratnagiri at 38.3 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), in 2022, the lowest minimum temperature seen in February was 9.9 degrees Celsius, in 2021 it was 8.6 degrees Celsius, while in 2020 it was 10.1 degrees Celsius. Officials said that in 2019, the minimum temperature was 5.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said that during February, the monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be marginally above normal over most parts of Maharashtra. They stated that the monthly maximum temperatures for February are likely to be below-normal over most parts of peninsular and some parts of central India including Maharashtra while above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of east and northeast India, east central India and some parts of northwest and west central India.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said, “In the next 24 hours the minimum temperature in Pune would be close to 9.3 degrees Celsius or might be slightly lower but from Thursday onwards the minimum temperature will see a slight rise. The forecast for February shows that for central Maharashtra the minimum temperature would be normal or marginally above normal while in most other parts of the country the minimum temperature is likely to be slightly less than normal.”