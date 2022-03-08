Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College gets final approval, admissions to start this year

PUNE Two and a half years after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved its first medical college, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, the much awaited final approval came in on Monday. The PMC will now begin MBBS admissions this year. The course will have 100 seats. With this, PMC becomes one of the few civic bodies to have its own medical college.

The medical college was first approved in the General assembly on August 28, 2019. In the following year on May 26, the state government approved the establishment of a medical trust and in the same year on August 13, the medical trust was registered. On November 28, 2020, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik gave its consent for affiliations and after two years the college got its final approval. The approval comes at a crucial time as any further delay would have pushed the admissions for the next academic year.

Ravindra Binwade, additional commissioner, PMC said, “It is a proud moment for the PMC and we have certain formalities to fulfil, like acknowledging the letter of intent and also an undertaking from the commissioner stating that the civic body would fulfil the requirements and deficiencies of medical college as per the National Medical Commission.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had recently met union health minister Mansukh Mandvi and minister of state for health Bharti Pawar for final approval of the medical college. Mohol said, “The moment of getting final approval of a medical college is as important for the city of Pune as it is for pride. It is a heartfelt satisfaction to have been able to play a role in the various stages from the concept of this medical college to the direct final approval.”