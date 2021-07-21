Home / Cities / Pune News / ATM blown up in Pune to steal over 25 lakh, cops busy identifying explosive
The Pune police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the ATM. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO/Representative use)
The Pune police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the ATM. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO/Representative use)
pune news

ATM blown up in Pune to steal over 25 lakh, cops busy identifying explosive

Pune police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the machine. The explosion had sent the doors of the cabin housing the ATM flying.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST

An unspecified amount was stolen from an ATM in Pune’s Chakan area after it was blown up using an unidentified explosive on Wednesday morning, said police. A private company responsible for refilling cash in the ATM claimed over 25 lakh were stolen. However, police said they were yet to ascertain the value of the stolen currency.

“The ATM was [owned by] a private company. They are pulling [out] data about the balance in the ATM after the last transaction. The company had not installed CCTV inside the ATM. The explosive was tied to the machine,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the machine. The explosion had sent the doors of the cabin housing the ATM flying. Currency notes of multiple denominations were found strewn inside the cabin, said a police official who visited the spot.

A case was registered at Mahalunge police outpost under Chakan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.