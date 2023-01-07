Home / Cities / Pune News / ATM power-off con: Miscreants ‘fool’ ATM, make away with 78K in Pune

ATM power-off con: Miscreants ‘fool’ ATM, make away with 78K in Pune

Published on Jan 07, 2023 10:52 PM IST

According to police, fraudsters switched off the power supply of the machine at the precise second it dispensed cash

Fraudsters literally fooled an ATM in Koregaon Park and withdrew <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 78,500 in what has turned out to be the first-of-its-kind bank fraud in Pune, said police officials on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

According to police, fraudsters switched off the power supply of the machine at the precise second it dispensed cash. This tricked the bank’s server into believing that the transaction had failed. As a result, the money wasn’t debited from the account even though cash had been dispensed.

This is a new version of fraud as compared to other frauds. The fraud took place at a RBL bank ATM machine in Koregaon Park on October 5, 2022, according to a complaint filed by the RBL bank employee on Friday.

According to police officials, the fraud came into light after a mismatch of the currency notes filled in ATM against the withdrawal. After checking the bank records, it was revealed that there was a discrepancy in the amount of cash. When cross checked with CCTV footage, they found that two persons duped the bank to of 78,500.

According to the complaint, the miscreants entered the RBL ATM to withdraw the amount and used two cards of different banks. They entered the PIN and just when the cassette dispenses the cash, the other man switches off the power supply but switches it on seconds later. As a result of which bank recorded the transaction as failed but in fact accused withdrew money.

The two accused withdrew 78,500, through nine different transitions and duped the bank, said police.

On the basis of the complaint, Koregaon Park police station has registered a case under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal code and further investigation is underway.

