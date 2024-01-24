close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / ATS arrest Nashik man for alleged terror funding

ATS arrest Nashik man for alleged terror funding

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 25, 2024 05:18 AM IST

ATS officials said that the accused was in contact with a foreign individual who is associated with a banned terrorist organization

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra arrested a 30-year-old individual from Nashik for allegedly being involved in terror funding to the ISIS terrorist organisation, said officials. The accused has been identified as Hujaib Sheikh (30) from Nashik, he was arrested on Tuesday and was produced in Nashik court on Wednesday, the court has granted him police custody for seven days till January 31.

In recent years the accused were found to be radicalized and transferred substantial amounts of money and support to the ISIS terrorist group. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In recent years the accused were found to be radicalized and transferred substantial amounts of money and support to the ISIS terrorist group. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

ATS officials said that the accused was in contact with a foreign individual who is associated with a banned terrorist organization. In recent years the accused were found to be radicalized and transferred substantial amounts of money and support to the ISIS terrorist group.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

During the house search of the accused, ATS officials recovered a mobile phone, sim card, laptop, pen drive, electronic devices, and objectionable documents. To arrest his associates, ATS has formed teams and sent these teams to various states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On