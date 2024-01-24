ATS arrest Nashik man for alleged terror funding

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra arrested a 30-year-old individual from Nashik for allegedly being involved in terror funding to the ISIS terrorist organisation, said officials. The accused has been identified as Hujaib Sheikh (30) from Nashik, he was arrested on Tuesday and was produced in Nashik court on Wednesday, the court has granted him police custody for seven days till January 31. In recent years the accused were found to be radicalized and transferred substantial amounts of money and support to the ISIS terrorist group. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

ATS officials said that the accused was in contact with a foreign individual who is associated with a banned terrorist organization. In recent years the accused were found to be radicalized and transferred substantial amounts of money and support to the ISIS terrorist group.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

During the house search of the accused, ATS officials recovered a mobile phone, sim card, laptop, pen drive, electronic devices, and objectionable documents. To arrest his associates, ATS has formed teams and sent these teams to various states.