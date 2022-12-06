Home / Cities / Pune News / Audit must for state colleges, says Deolankar

Audit must for state colleges, says Deolankar

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:24 PM IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) carried out its two-day academic administrative audit (AAA) by a body comprising scholars from different backgrounds, including a few former vice-chancellors, on November 15-16.

Implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) will start from June 2023. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Shailendra Deolankar, state higher education director, said that many colleges in Maharashtra have not carried out the triennial academic and administrative audit despite the mandatory exercise as per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

The state higher education department has instructed colleges to undergo the academic and administrative audit.

“We will soon review college audit across the state. We have found that many colleges have not participated in the process needed for National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) accreditation. A seminar was held recently for college representatives regarding NAAC accreditation process,” said Deolankar.

He said that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) will start from June 2023.

“An Institute Development Plan (IDP) is prepared in which interdisciplinary courses under cluster colleges will be carried out. The initiative’s pilot project was conducted in Sambhajinagar and Nagpur,” said Deolankar.

