Aundh District Hospital refers alleged medical negligence case to Sassoon panel

In a first, the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has referred the case of a youth, 18, who died following alleged medical negligence to an expert panel at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for an independent opinion; officials said on Wednesday. The move comes after an internal three-member probe panel set up by the ADH failed to reach a conclusive finding on the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death. Dr Yempalle further informed that an attendant who refused to assist the deceased’s family during his treatment was found at fault and will be suspended as part of the disciplinary action. (HT FILE)

On March 10, Hindustan Times had published a report titled, ‘Youth dies, family alleges medical negligence at hospital; probe panel formed’ about the death of Sanket Suryawanshi, 18, a resident of Sangvi who passed away on March 7. He was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ADH on March 6 with severe breathing difficulty. The family alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital after Sanket’s death, and a three-member panel was constituted to investigate the circumstances around his death. “The internal committee could not arrive at a clear decision. Therefore, the case has now been referred to an expert panel at Sassoon General Hospital for a detailed opinion,” said Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and head of the ADH.

According to officials, the three-member probe panel at the ADH examined medical records, treatment procedures and statements of the staff involved. However, the findings remained inconclusive regarding whether or not there was any lapse in treatment. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the authorities decided to escalate the matter.

Dr Yempalle further informed that an attendant who refused to assist the deceased’s family during his treatment was found at fault and will be suspended as part of the disciplinary action. “However, we are waiting for the SGH report as action will be taken against all the staff who are found to be at fault at the same time,” he said. “Since this is a sensitive case involving alleged medical negligence, it was felt that an independent expert review would help establish the facts more clearly. Preliminary observations indicate certain lapses. Appropriate action will be taken as per the rules after the final report,” Dr Yempalle said.