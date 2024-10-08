Aundh hosp doc gets notice for taking leave without permission

PUNE: After a news report in the September 8 edition of Hindustan Times titled ‘No surgery since Sep. 1 at Aundh Hospital’–highlighting how a doctor at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) took medical leave on September 7 despite being refused casual leave by district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, and proceeded to discharge patients before going on leave, leading to a situation wherein no surgeries were performed at the hospital between September 1 and 7–the public health department on Monday issued show cause notice to the doctor in question for alleged misconduct and negligence on duty. The doctor has been asked to respond to the notice within two days to avoid disciplinary action as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, officials said. Public health department on Monday issued show cause notice to Aundh District Hospital doctor for alleged misconduct and negligence on duty. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, the said doctor is Dr Balaji Patil, a surgeon posted as medical officer at the ADH who took medical leave on September 7 despite being denied casual leave by Dr Yempalay. The ADH senior surgeon was already on leave the same day and in the added absence of Dr Patil, a surgeon from the National Health Mission (NHM) was roped in, the officials said.

The notice issued to Dr Patil, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, states: “It has come to our attention that you have been absent from duty without seeking permission from your superiors while on duty. Furthermore, when surgery cases were reported in the accident department, you failed to examine the patients and instructed resident doctors to handle the cases without proper communication. Additionally, medico-legal cases (MLCs) which require immediate attention and action have been neglected, leading to complaints from the police department regarding the same.”

“It has been observed that you frequently arrive late or remain absent from the hospital premises, which is unacceptable given your responsibilities as a medical officer. You are expected to be present and perform your duties diligently and failure to do so is concerning. Your behaviour demonstrates gross irresponsibility and negligence towards your duties,” the notice further reads.

On September 7, the head of the surgery department at ADH, Dr Rekha Petkar, was already on planned leave and Dr Patil was given charge of the male and female surgical ward during that time. Not a single patient was admitted to or operated at the ADH female surgical ward between September 1 and 7. During the same time, only one patient was admitted to the ADH male surgical ward on September 1. Later however, seven patients were discharged, three were referred, and not a single major surgical procedure was performed, the officials said.

Dr Yempalay in the notice said, “You (Dr Patil) should submit a detailed explanation within two days and explain why your salary during the leave period should not be withheld. Failing to do so will be considered as you having no response, and administrative action will be taken against you under the Maharashtra Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.”

Dr Shriniwas Kolod, assistant civil surgeon who largely oversees the administrative section at ADH, said that Dr Patil has been asked to submit the past six months’ record of minor- and major- surgeries performed. “When he went on leave, we roped in a surgeon from the NHM to avoid inconvenience to the patients. Such action is being taken to bring discipline among the staff and send out a message that patient care is the priority,” Dr Kolod said.