Aundh-Baner ward has most suspected dengue cases in Pune
PUNE Out of 272 suspected cases of dengue in the city between Jan 1 and Feb 25, Aundh-Baner ward has reported 28 cases, the highest, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.
The most number of confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Nagar road-Wadgaonsheri, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward and Hadapsar-Mundhwa wards which all reported six confirmed cases out of the 44 reported in the city for the same period.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer said, “Although there may be a huge number of suspected cases of dengue, despite the summer season which is not an idle time for mosquitoes to breed,only ELISA test are considered as confirmed dengue cases. People living near water bodies are also more susceptible to dengue as exponential growth of water hyacinths also leads to mosquito breeding in the neighbouring areas like Aundh-Baner which is near Pashan lake.”
The report says that out of the 272 suspected cases, lowest were from Keshavnagar with three cases, followed by Bibwewadi with eight cases only. No cases were reported from Warje-Karvenagar and Kondhwa-Yewalewadi.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.