Author booked for hurting religious sentiments

The Kolhapur police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against journalist and author Dnyanesh Maharao for making derogatory comments on Hindu deities. The Kolhapur police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against journalist and author Dnyanesh Maharao for making derogatory comments on Hindu deities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Laxmi Puri police station filed a case on Monday based on a complaint filed by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha district head Sandeep Nivrutti Sasane.

Maharao had made the comments at a conference organised by Sambhaji Brigade at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi Navi Mumbai on August 22, according to the complaint. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu and other politicians attended the event.

“If the police fail to take action against him, then we will stage protest,” Sasane said.

The case has been field under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (Uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).