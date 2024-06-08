Authorities clear debris at Ambegaon society, await structural audit report

While 30 families living at Nirman Viva Society in Ambegaon have shifted to another place after debris from another nearby building fell at their society’s parking area following heavy rainfall on June 4, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the process of clearing rubbles on Friday. The buildings are situated 10 feet from the Nirman Viva Society and built close to the edge of the Ambegaon Pathar hill ridge. (HT PHOTO)

The buildings are situated 10 feet from the Nirman Viva Society and built close to the edge of the Ambegaon Pathar hill ridge. The debris has left the columns of Nirman Viva exposed causing concerns that as the monsoon rains continue, a collapse could create a potential disaster zone.

Officials are awaiting structural audit report of the building before allowing residents to enter their units.

“Most of the residents have taken shelter at the building’s clubhouse. Those who have friends or family in the city are staying with them but otherwise, we are on our own,” said Dimple Ingle, resident of Nirman Viva Society.

According to the residents, their builder, Sandeep Sule, has promised to clear the debris at the parking lot and construct a wall between the neighbouring society if the latter’s builder extends support.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Gurram, assistant commissioner, Dhankawdi-Sahakarnagar ward office, said, “The building permission department, PMC and the builder have taken steps to clear the debris.”

Another resident of Nirman Viva Society said, “Many housing societies in the neighbourhood may also face our situation if the authorities do not take preventive steps to check unplanned construction.”