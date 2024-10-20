Menu Explore
Authorities successfully douse fire at library in Navi Peth; none injured

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 06:12 AM IST

A fire broke out at the Dhruvtara Library in Navi Peth area at around 7.30am on Saturday, said officials. Emergency services quickly responded, deploying four fire vehicles to the scene and doused the fire within an hour.

The library is located on the third floor of a private building and students preparing for various competitive examinations visit the place daily.

According to authorities, on Friday, pest control was done in the library hence the library was closed on Saturday. As a result of which no one was injured in the incident.

The whole library, including furniture, computers, and books was destroyed in the fire.

Rajesh Jagtap, fire officer said, “Fire brigade received a distress call at around 7:30 am on Saturday. Immediately four vehicles were rushed to the spot and with an hour we gained control on the fire.’’

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials suspect it must have erupted due to an electrical short circuit.

“The reason behind the fire can only be ascertained after the detailed investigation,” said Jagtap.

Follow Us On