Authorities take steps to decongest roads in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have joined hands to address traffic issues in the twin town, said officials. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, PCMC, Public Works Department and National Highways Authority of India have joined hands to address traffic issues in the twin town. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police in response to public complaints have identified 26 locations with congestion points and bottlenecks. The authorities have decided to implement measures such as road widening and repairs, removal of encroachments, regulation of heavy vehicles, introduction of free left turn where possible, and increased deployment of traffic personnel, a senior PCMC official said on condition of anonymity.

Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the locations have been selected as per public suggestion.

“The team conducted a joint visit at the Godown Chowk near Nashik Phata and identified measures to solve traffic issues in the area. The civic body will remove encroachment, conduct repair and beautification works at the location. One way will be implemented on the stretch on trial basis for 15 days and may be extended permanently if the traffic situation improves,” he said.

The police have closed the signal at Mhasoba Chowk and turned the stretch into one way, implemented free left turn and diverted heavy vehicle traffic on the road.

“The civic body has identified locations for road widening and repair works. More traffic staff will be deployed at busy junctions, besides clearing encroachment at busy points,” Bangar said.

Identified intersections

Mukai Chowk, Kala Khadak Road Junction, Godown Chowk, Talwade Chowk, Finolex Chowk, Bhumkar Chowk, Bharat Mata Chowk, Phoenix Mall Area, Khandoba Mala Chowk, Kashid Park, Boratevasti Chowk, Bhosari Bus Stand, Triveninagar Chowk, Punawale Bridge Underpass, Nashik Phata, Chikhali Chowk, Laxmi Chowk, Dehu Phata, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Tilak Bridge Junction, Pimpri Chowk, Dapodi Metro Station, Bhujabal Chowk, Ganeshnagar Chowk, Tathwade Underpass and Dange Chowk.