Auto union launch pick-and-drop facility for New Year revellers, 27 early bookings show they are on right track

Pune: The Baghtoy Rickshawala Union has joined the travel safety bandwagon to prevent alcohol-related accidents by launching the “You Drink, We Drive” initiative for December 31 and January 1. The union receiving 27 pick-and-drop bookings by Tuesday afternoon from New Year revellers shows they have got off to a flying start, said officials. Baghtoy Rickshawala Union launched “You Drink, We Drive” initiative for December 31 and January 1. (HT)

According to the union officials, travellers will be provided a reliable pick-and-drop facility to ensure they enjoy the celebrations and probably consume high spirits with assurance of reaching their destination safe after the parties. Over 150 autorickshaw drivers and cab service provider members of the union have joined the campaign.

The passengers will have to pay government standard fare rates and ₹500 per hour waiting charges.

Union leader Keshav Kshirsagar said, “The Porsche accident that claimed two young lives in Pune recently made us to start the campaign that will not only help customers to enjoy the New Year, but also reach their home safe and sound. Customers can call 9604715145, 8888997277 and 7887731006 to book their ride and our verified members will take care of their travel plans. We have already received 27 bookings by Tuesday afternoon and the count is bound to rise.”

Meanwhile, the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association has also provided drop facility for their customers.

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association, said, “Some of our member hoteliers are already providing such facilities. Some have decided to give home drop facility to customers during new year celebrations to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. We have also agreed to the plan shared by some cab service providers as client safety is our top priority. Customer can park their vehicle on hotel premises and take benefit of our home drop services. They can pick up their personal vehicle on the next day as per their convenience.”