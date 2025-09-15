Autonomy vital for researchers to pursue innovation, says CM Fadnavis

Stressing the importance of autonomy in academic growth, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that empowering institutions like the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) with greater freedom will make their research more meaningful and impactful for society. The ceremony also honoured Vasantha Ramaswamy, former scientist at ARDE, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (HT)

He was speaking at the Engineer’s Day celebrations and the COEP Pride Awards 2025, organised by the COEP Alumni Association at the university’s main auditorium. The event was attended by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, COEP Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sunil Bhirud, Registrar Dayaram Sonawane, Alumni Association Honorary Secretary Sujitkumar Pardeshi, President Bharat Geete, and National Education Technology Forum Chairman Anil Sahasrabuddhe, among others.

“Researchers need the freedom to explore ideas without restrictions,” Fadnavis said. “When the computer revolution and AI first began, many feared job losses. But Indian talent trained in our institutions went on to lead Silicon Valley. Today, in the age of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, I am confident our students will again adapt and lead.”

He cited a recent Agri-Hackathon in Pune, where students applied AI to address farming challenges, as an example of the country’s innovative potential. Fadnavis also announced plans to expand the 40-acre research zone at COEP’s Chakan campus to 100 acres.

Patil, meanwhile, underlined India’s long-standing intellectual traditions and said the country must now focus on securing ownership of its innovations. “Western countries built immense wealth by investing in research and securing intellectual property rights. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is putting systems in place to protect our innovations, ensuring they benefit our future generations,” he said.

On the issue of faculty recruitment, Patil acknowledged funding constraints. “We are unable to provide adequate financial support to institutions at present. A model similar to CSR should be explored, where funds are specifically channelled into teacher recruitment and research,” he said.

The ceremony also honoured Vasantha Ramaswamy, former scientist at ARDE, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The COEP Pride Awards were presented to several distinguished alumni, including Vilas Javdekar (founder & chairman, Vilas Javdekar Developers), Mahantesh Hiremath (former president, ASME), Jayant Inamdar (managing director, Strudcom Consultants), Umesh Wagh (chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority), Tushar Mehendale (managing director, Electromec Material Handling Systems), and Shravan Hardikar (managing director, Maha-Metro).

The event also marked the inauguration of COEP’s new library and Computer Engineering Department building. A commemorative publication by the alumni association was released, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Bhirud reflected on the institute’s rich legacy.

Speaking to the media later, Fadnavis said the process of filling vacant professor posts in state universities had become more transparent. “Around 80% of posts are already sanctioned, and the remaining 20% will be cleared soon. We are also addressing the drop in NIRF rankings caused by lower student-faculty ratios. Necessary reforms will be implemented to improve scores without affecting quality,” he added.