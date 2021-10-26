Autorickshaw driver booked for death of man killed in Kharadi accident

PUNE An autorickshaw driver, on Monday, was booked for the death of a 48-year-old man involved in an accident. The accident took place on October 20.

The deceased has been identified as Salim Imam Shaikh (48). A complaint in the matter was lodged by his son Arif Shaikh (21), resident of Sambhajinagar in Wagholi. Shaikh was a daily wage mason and had told his family he was going to work around 6:30pm shortly after which the rickshaw hit him near the tol plaza in Kharadi on Ahmednagar road, according to the police.

“The son kept looking for the father but could not find him that day. The next day he set out to find him again and found his cycle mangled and the people around the spot told him what had happened. By the next morning, however, the father taken to Sassoon Hospital where he was declared dead. We found the autorickshaw driver who tried to mislead us by saying that it was another vehicle that hit him. Upon investigation and verification with witnesses, it was clear that the rickshaw driver did it and he later confessed,” said assistant sub-inspector NV Supe who is investigating the case.

The accused was identified as Khalil Shaikh (26), a resident of Devkar vasti in Sakorenagar. He has not yet been arrested.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Vimantal police station.