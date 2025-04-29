Autorickshaw driver held for assaulting family over honking dispute 

Pune police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly assaulting a family following a dispute over honking in the Bhawani Peth area. The incident occurred around 4 pm at Gurunanak Nagar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Shoaib Umar Saiyyad, a resident of Kashiwadi. According to police, the altercation began when Karan Mehta, who was riding a motorcycle, encountered Saiyyad’s auto rickshaw blocking the road while goods were being unloaded. According to police, the altercation began when Karan Mehta, who was riding a motorcycle, encountered Saiyyad’s auto rickshaw blocking the road while goods were being unloaded. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

When Mehta honked, a heated argument broke out between the two. Soon after, Saiyyad and his associates reportedly attacked Mehta and his family members — including his brother Harsh Mehta, sister Nikita, and their uncle. Police said an investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on CCTV footage and witness statements.

A police complaint has been registered at Khadak Police Station, and a case has been filed under BNS sections 109, 118(1), 115(1), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 189(5), 190, 191(2), 194(2) and 126(2).