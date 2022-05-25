Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune.
According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG.
The autorickshaw union in its meeting held on Monday demanded a fare hike and the same was conveyed to the state transport department.
The current base fare of autos in Pune is ₹20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.
Rickshaw panchayat convenor Nitin Pawar said, “As compared to the rising CNG prices, the fare of autos in Pune is less. Most autos run on CNG as it is an affordable option, but with the rising prices, it is difficult to keep up financially and charge the same rate to ferry passengers. We demand to increase the fare.”
The state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1 the revised rates the CNG gas in Pune city had gone down to ₹62 per kg. Now, due to three different hikes in international rates of an addictive gas, the rates have gone up to ₹80 per kg in Pune city.
