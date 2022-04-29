Avoid reciting Hanuman Chalisa within 100-metre radius of mosque premises: RPI
The members of the Republican Party of India (RPI) on Friday met the police commissioner and appealed not to allow reciting or playing Hanuman Chalisa within a 100-metre radius of mosques premises to avoid any conflict between the two communities.
RPI leaders Siddharth Dhende, Shailendra Chavan and Ashok Shewale meet the official and put forth various demands.
Dhende said, ”Some political parties are trying to spread hatred among communities.”
During his address to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on April 2, Raj Thackeray had sought the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa at mosques.
Recently, RPI leader and Union minister Ramdas Athwale condemned the stand taken by MNS and said that RPI workers would support the Muslim community. In this background, RPI leaders met the police officers and demanded to keep peace in the Pune city and district.
