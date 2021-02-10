Awareness leads to better sex ratio in Pune city

Pune: Sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has improved at 946 in 2020 from 904 in 2019. The civic officials credit the narrowing of gender gap to awareness programmes targeting young and middle-aged women. In 2019, the sex ratio in Pune city had seen a drastic drop to 904. It was 932 in 2016 and since then the drop in sex ration was registered.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC assistant health chief responsible for the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) in the city, said that the department has undertaken various awareness initiatives to improve the sex ratio scenario.

“We are targeting women who are middle-aged and working professionals. These women are in a position to take a decision and are also influencers in their respective families and neighbourhood. Hence, we decided to change the target audience for awareness campaigns,” said Baliwant.

The official said that the health department is also holding awareness campaigns at IT companies, government offices and other workplaces targeting women staff.

“We should focus on women who are influencers in the family. We have made short films showcasing how our societies are changing. How girls are more independent now. Positive stories of changed narration are the base. This will help us change the mindset of people with respect to the girl child. And will also help and encourage the birth of a girl child,” said Baliwant.

City-based women rights activist Kiran Moghe welcomed the improved sex ratio of Pune city.

“The improved sex ratio is the proof that effective implementation of the PCPNDT act by the health department can work wonders. It is important that the awareness work continues and this positive change further reflects this year as well,” said Moghe.

Gender gap narrows

PMC attributes better sex ratio to awareness programmes targeting young and middle age women

PMC birth report 2016-2020

Year--Sex ratio (per thousand male)

2016--932

2017--926

2018--927

2019--904

2020-- 946

*Source: PMC

Sex ratio in Maharashtra (per thousand male)

National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2020) (Urban)--954

National Family Health Survey-5 (Rural)--977

National Family Health Survey-5 (Total)—966

National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-2016) (Urban)—935

National Family Health Survey-4 (Rural)--967

National Family Health Survey-4 (Total)—952

*National Family Health Survey-3 (2005-2006) Total-972

Urban and rural data is unavailable for NFHS 3