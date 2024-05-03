Bagul relents after appointed state vice-president, campaigns for Dhangekar

After throwing tantrums at party meets, Congress leader Aba Bagul has extended support to Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. The move coincides with his appointment as the party’s state vice-president. Earlier last month, Bagul met BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur fuelling speculations that he may join the saffron party. (HT File)

The unhappy Bagul who refused to campaign for Dhangekar was assured a post in the organisation earlier this week. Accordingly, Congress’s state unit president Nana Patole on Thursday appointed Bagul as state vice-president.

Bagul said, “I am with the Congress. The state unit president Patol spoke to me for two to three hours and promised the Parvati assembly constituency for Congress in seat-sharing arrangements during assembly polls scheduled in November this year.”

Dhangekar visited Bagul’s residence on Wednesday and said, “We both were aspiring for LS nomination, but the party chose me. Congress will definitely consider Bagul’s contribution. Since day one, I was confident that Bagul will remain with the party and support me.”

Bagul, who had carried out a silent march at Congress party office, also made allegations that Dhangekar jumped ship and joined the party. The Congress local and state leadership did not respond to Bagul’s resentments.

Earlier last month, Bagul met BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur fuelling speculations that he may join the saffron party.

Four-time corporator Bagul is a senior Congress leader with supporters in Sahakarnagar and Parvati assembly constituency area.