 Bagul relents after appointed state vice-president, campaigns for Dhangekar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bagul relents after appointed state vice-president, campaigns for Dhangekar

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Dhangekar visited Bagul’s residence on Wednesday and said, we both were aspiring for LS nomination, but the party chose me. Congress will definitely consider Bagul’s contribution. Since day one, I was confident that Bagul will remain with the party and support me

After throwing tantrums at party meets, Congress leader Aba Bagul has extended support to Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. The move coincides with his appointment as the party’s state vice-president.

Earlier last month, Bagul met BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur fuelling speculations that he may join the saffron party. (HT File)
Earlier last month, Bagul met BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur fuelling speculations that he may join the saffron party. (HT File)

The unhappy Bagul who refused to campaign for Dhangekar was assured a post in the organisation earlier this week. Accordingly, Congress’s state unit president Nana Patole on Thursday appointed Bagul as state vice-president.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bagul said, “I am with the Congress. The state unit president Patol spoke to me for two to three hours and promised the Parvati assembly constituency for Congress in seat-sharing arrangements during assembly polls scheduled in November this year.”

Dhangekar visited Bagul’s residence on Wednesday and said, “We both were aspiring for LS nomination, but the party chose me. Congress will definitely consider Bagul’s contribution. Since day one, I was confident that Bagul will remain with the party and support me.”

Bagul, who had carried out a silent march at Congress party office, also made allegations that Dhangekar jumped ship and joined the party. The Congress local and state leadership did not respond to Bagul’s resentments.

Earlier last month, Bagul met BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur fuelling speculations that he may join the saffron party.

Four-time corporator Bagul is a senior Congress leader with supporters in Sahakarnagar and Parvati assembly constituency area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Bagul relents after appointed state vice-president, campaigns for Dhangekar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On