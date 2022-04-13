Bal Kalyan Sanstha to begin early intervention centre

PUNE As Bal Kalyan Sanstha, the recreational and cultural centre for handicapped children, enters its 40th year in November 2022, it will start an early intervention centre on its premises to help detect the problem early in children. “We have had online webinars and speech therapy sessions but have also utilised the time during the pandemic to bring in new concepts to the table. We have planned to open an early intervention centre to help in identifying the problem and also in coming to terms with it as in acceptance,” said Dr Charulata Bapaya, trustee member of Bal Kalyan Sanstha.

The early intervention centre will operate twice a week free-of-cost to help parents accept the problems and deal with them. Dr Ankita Sanghvi, who has joined the early intervention programme, said, “If we can get the children started young and get them engaged in the programme early, they have a better chance of living regular lives. We intend to have tailor-made programmes for each child, looking at their physical and mental evolution.”

The sanstha will also begin new therapy sessions including occupational therapy, remedial therapy, aqua therapy, vestibulator therapy, flower remedy, animal therapy etc. some of which will be available at minimum cost. “Two years of lockdown have been tough for handicapped children and they will need more efforts to come back to the level they were before, hence these remedies and therapies will help them,” added Dr Bapaya.