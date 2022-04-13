Bal Kalyan Sanstha to begin early intervention centre
PUNE As Bal Kalyan Sanstha, the recreational and cultural centre for handicapped children, enters its 40th year in November 2022, it will start an early intervention centre on its premises to help detect the problem early in children. “We have had online webinars and speech therapy sessions but have also utilised the time during the pandemic to bring in new concepts to the table. We have planned to open an early intervention centre to help in identifying the problem and also in coming to terms with it as in acceptance,” said Dr Charulata Bapaya, trustee member of Bal Kalyan Sanstha.
The early intervention centre will operate twice a week free-of-cost to help parents accept the problems and deal with them. Dr Ankita Sanghvi, who has joined the early intervention programme, said, “If we can get the children started young and get them engaged in the programme early, they have a better chance of living regular lives. We intend to have tailor-made programmes for each child, looking at their physical and mental evolution.”
The sanstha will also begin new therapy sessions including occupational therapy, remedial therapy, aqua therapy, vestibulator therapy, flower remedy, animal therapy etc. some of which will be available at minimum cost. “Two years of lockdown have been tough for handicapped children and they will need more efforts to come back to the level they were before, hence these remedies and therapies will help them,” added Dr Bapaya.
-
Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi on June 21, five lakh devotees to attend
PUNE After a gap of two years, the walking tradition of the 'Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi' aka wari will continue with the Alandi Devsthan temple trust having declared its schedule for this year's palkhi according to which the prasthan of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi will take place on June 21 this year.
-
JNU doesn’t impose food choice on students: Vice-chancellor Pandit
Days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a puja had been organised by some students on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
-
Gym equipment gathering dust at PMC-owned sports centres
PUNE Fitness equipment at various gymnasiums owned by Pune Municipal Corporation has been lying unused as the facility was closed due to Covid lockdowns. PMC sports and cultural department, head, Santosh Warule, said, “Many fitness equipment are in bad shape at sports complexes as they were not used for almost two years. As many PMC-owned facilities are managed by contractors, it is their responsibility to keep the machines in good shape.”
-
CBI books company promoters, directors for causing loss of ₹1,245 crore to banks
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against directors and promoters of a private company following a complaint by the Colaba branch of IDBI Bank alleging that the company caused a loss of over ₹1,245 crore to a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank. Agency officials said the private company was engaged in manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabric and home textiles.
-
Man apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with gold stitched into his clothes
Last week, a man arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai wearing custom-stitched trousers and briefs with gold paste worth approximately ₹26.7 lakh. Customs agents apprehended him, seized the gold, and charged him with duty evasion and smuggling. According to sources, the ingenious smuggling scheme began on Thursday night when a flight from Dubai landed. Customs agents also noticed something out of the ordinary about his Gulf travel patterns after he was questioned.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics